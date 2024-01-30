High School Sports Results Monday January 29

Girls Basketball:

Foley 60, Cathedral 56

(Ellie Voth led the Crusaders with 15 points, Ella Voit added 14 points and Kiera Alexander chipped in 13 points. Macey Zawacki led Foley with 15 points)

Little Falls 56, St. Cloud Crush 50

ROCORI 78, Zimmerman 66

(Sophia Hennen led ROCORI with 29 points, Kate Van Erp added 21 points, and both Jessica Boos and Morgan Stang each had 10 points for the Spartans).

Boys Basketball:

Foley 70, Royalton 49

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Northern Lakes at Cathedral

Elk River-Zimmerman at Sartell-St. Stephen

River Lakes at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Becker-Big Lake at Cambridge-Isanti

Girls Hockey:

Alexandria at St. Cloud

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Willmar

River Lakes at Chisago Lakes

Boys Basketball:

Apollo at ROCORI

Tech at Sartell-St. Stephen

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar

Cathedral at Mora

Albany at Foley

Becker at St. Francis

Kimball at Upsala

HLWW at Annandale

Melrose at Morris Area

Big Lake at North Branch

Pierz at Milaca

Holdingford at Swanville

Paynesville at Central MN Christian

Girls Basketball:

St. Cloud at Cathedral

New London-Spicer at Albany

Eden Valley-Watkins at Royalton

Holdingford at Paynesville

Becker at St. Francis

HLWW at Annandale

North Branch at Big Lake

BBE at Kimball

ACGC at Maple Lake

Morris Area at Melrose

Litchfield at Watertown-Mayer

West Central at Sauk Centre