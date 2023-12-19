High School Sports Results Monday December 18

photo - Jay Caldwell

Girls Basketball:
Eden Valley-Watkins 54, ROCORI 51
(Jess Boos led ROCORI with  22 points and Kate Van Erp had 10 points).
Annandale 55, Norwood-Young America 51

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:
Pine City at Sauk Rapids-Rice
River Lakes at Fergus Falls

Girls Hockey:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Buffalo
Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Crush
LPGE at River Lakes

Boys Basketball:
Tech at St. Paul Johnson
Fergus Falls at ROCORI
Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd
Coon Rapids at Apollo
Milaca at Annandale
Paynesville at Dassel-Cokato
Litchfield at Hutchinson
Becker at North Branch
St. John's Prep at North Lakes
Pine City at Foley
Sauk Centre at Kimball
Little Falls at Royalton
Melrose at West Central

Girls Basketball:
Alexandria at St. Cloud Crush
Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar
Brainerd at Sauk Rapid-Rice
Mora at Catherdral
Minnewaska at Paynesville
Maple Lake at HLWW
North Branch at Becker
Litchfield at New London-Spicer
Milaca at Pierz
Kimball at Sauk Centre
Foley at Holdingford
Providence Academy at Albany
Mayer Lutheran at Eden Valley-Watkins

 

