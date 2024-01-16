High School Sports Results January 15
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 51, Kimball 44
(Cathedral sophomore Keira Alexander went 4-4 from the free throw line to hold Kimball off. McKenna Buckentine had 16 for Cathedral, Alexander added 12 with 8 steals. Senior Katie Schaupp came off the bench with 7 rebounds. Cathedral travels to Little Falls on Thursday.)
Royalton 47, Eden Valley-Watkins 25
Goodhue 75, Becker 53
Boys Basketball:
MACCRAY 82, Cathedral 60
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush at Moorhead
River Lakes Sauk Centre
Mora at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush at River Lakes
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Brainerd-Little Falls
Boys Basketball:
Apollo at Willmar
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Tech at ROCORI
Foley at Cathedral
Pierz at Albany
Mora at Little Falls
St. John's Prep at Browerville
KMS at BBE
Becker at Cambridge-Isanti
Eden Valley-Watkins at Kimball
Holdingford at Melrose
Royalton at Staples-Motley
Annandale at New London-Spicer
East Ridge Academy at Maple Lake
Girls Basketball:
ROCORI at Little Falls
Foley at Osakis
Annandale at New London-Spicer
Royalton at ACGC
Cambridge-Isanti at Becker
Maple Lake at BBE
Litchfield at Glencoe-Silver Lake
Kimball at Holdingford
Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville
Melrose at Sauk Centre
East Ridge Academy at St. John's Prep
Upsala at Pierz