High School Sports Results January 15

photo - Jay Caldwell

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 51, Kimball 44
(Cathedral sophomore Keira Alexander went 4-4 from the free throw line to hold Kimball off.  McKenna Buckentine had 16 for Cathedral, Alexander added 12 with 8 steals.  Senior Katie Schaupp came off the bench with 7 rebounds. Cathedral travels to Little Falls on Thursday.)

Royalton 47, Eden Valley-Watkins 25
Goodhue 75, Becker 53

Boys Basketball:

MACCRAY 82, Cathedral 60

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush at Moorhead
River Lakes Sauk Centre
Mora at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush at River Lakes
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Brainerd-Little Falls

Boys Basketball:
Apollo at Willmar
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Tech at ROCORI
Foley at Cathedral
Pierz at Albany
Mora at Little Falls
St. John's Prep at Browerville
KMS at BBE
Becker at Cambridge-Isanti
Eden Valley-Watkins at Kimball
Holdingford at Melrose
Royalton at Staples-Motley
Annandale at New London-Spicer
East Ridge Academy at Maple Lake

Girls Basketball:
ROCORI at Little Falls
Foley at Osakis
Annandale at New London-Spicer
Royalton at ACGC
Cambridge-Isanti at Becker
Maple Lake at BBE
Litchfield at Glencoe-Silver Lake
Kimball at Holdingford
Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville
Melrose at Sauk Centre
East Ridge Academy at St. John's Prep
Upsala at Pierz

