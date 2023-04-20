High School Baseball Recaps – April 19th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams: Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

(TUESDAY APRIL 18th)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 3 BRAINERD WARRIORS 1 (9 Innings)

The Sabres defeated one of their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Warriors, backed by six timely hits, solid defense and very good pitching performances. The Sabres starting pitcher was Righty Wesley Johnson, he threw seven very good innings, he gave up just three hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Brett Schlangen threw the final two innings in relief, to earn the win. He faced just three batters in the ninth inning.

The Sabres offense was led by a pair of big doubles, led by Dylan Simones, he went 1-for-4 with a huge double in the ninth inning to drive in a run. Brett Schlangen had a big sacrifice fly for a big RBI in the inning to give them a two run lead. Kade Lewis went 2-for-4 with a double and he had a stolen base. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Pinch runner Jordan Fish had a stolen base.

The Warriors starting pitcher was H. Isaac, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. B. Lund threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by S. Hennessy went 1-for-2 for a RBI. J. Benson and E. Haelz both went 1-for-4 and K. Lingfelter earned a walk and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3 ROCORI SPARTANS 2

The Crush opened their season with a big win over Central Lakes Conference rivals the Rocori Spartans. This was backed by by four very timely hits, three walks and three big runs in the third inning. The starting pitcher for the Crush was Truman Toenjes, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up just four hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Elian Mezquita threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Crush offense was led by Brayden Schmitz, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Ethan Lindholm went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run. Joe Hess went 1-for-3 and Blake O’Hara went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Schmitt earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Parker Schulz and Tim Gohman both earned a walk and Jackson Sheetz had a stolen base.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw two innings in relief, he gave issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Evan Acheson went 1-for-3 and he had a stolen base. Brady Schafer was credited for a RBI, Luke Van ERP earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Hunter Fuchs earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 5

The Eagles opened their season with their highway #55 rivals the Cardinals. The Eagles had eleven hits, including a pair of big doubles. They put up four big runs in the third inning and two in the sixth innings. The Eagles starting pitcher was Lane Harfmann, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued five walks. Sam Nistler threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Myles Dziengel, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had one stolen base and he scored a run. Ty Stanwick went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Xander Wilner went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Devin Dockendorf went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Caden Neiman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Lane Hartford went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Broden Thieles scored a run and Landon Nieman was hit by a pitch.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Ben Trutwin, threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Carson Cooper threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Nathan Green went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he earned a walk. Brandon Cooper went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Lampi earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Bergstrom went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Evan Norgren went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carson Cooper earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Carson Wiles earned a walk and Ben Trutwin scored a run.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 6 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 5 (9 In.)

The Cubs had a huge win over the Crusaders, backed by ten hits and tough pitching. They put up four big runs in the top of the ninth inning. The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Clay Faber, he threw seven innings. He gave up nine hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Josh White threw two innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 4-for-5 for three RBIs and Clay Faber went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Hank Meyer earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Brandon Henkemeyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Bryant Kanus went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Keegan Lommel went 1-for-5 with a double and Carter Lommel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Cade Simones threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Brown threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jack Hamack went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Alex Schroeder went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Cade Simones went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Henry Schloe went 1-for-5.

FOLEY FALCONS 10 MILACA WOLVES 1

The Falcons defeated their highway #23 rivals the Wolves, backed by eight hits, six big runs in the sixth inning. They took advantage of the eleven walks and they play good defense. This gave their pitching staff a great deal of support. The Falcons pitchers turned in very good performances. The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Evan Miller, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw three innings in relief, he recorded seven strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Josiah Peterson threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned two walks. Brett Leabch went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. No. 1 went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Alex Jennissen went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Aiden Micholski earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Owen went 1-for-1 and he scored two runs Gavyn Wirth earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jaden Enerson earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, Trey Emmerich earned a walk and Jace Molitor scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wolves was Porter Meyer, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryce Mehrwerth threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Nord threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he three strikeouts. The Wolves offense was led by Bryce Mehrwerth, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanyon Black went 1-for-3 and Jack Nord went 1-for-2.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 10 ACGC FALCONS 0 (5 Innings)

The Bulldogs open their season with a big win over the Central Mn. Conference rivals the Falcons. They collected ten hits, including four doubles and a home run and solid defense, to give their pitcher good support. Bryce Vanderbeek started on the mound for the Bulldogs. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up just one it, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Grayson Fuchs threw the final inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Isaac Lieser, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Austin Pauls went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Max Ahtmann went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Josiah Utsch earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Keegan Kessler Gross, he threw three innings, gave up eight hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tucker Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two runs, two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Terrel Renne went 1-for-2 and Brody Strauman earned a walk to led their offense.

PRINCETON TIGERS 9 BECKER BULLDOGS 3

The Tigers defeated their rivals the Bulldogs, backed by twelve hits, including two triples, a home run and a double. This gave their pitchers good support, their starting pitcher was T. Peters. He threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he he recorded three strikeouts. M. Bertrand threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts and L. Olson threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to close it out.

The Tigers offense was led by R. Krone, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. E. Christopher went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored a run. L. Olson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and. E. Gibbs went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Peters went 1-for-4 for a RBI and T. Olson went 1-for-2 with a double. W. Peterson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and M. Beltrand went 1-for-3 with a triple, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Josh Grokruetz, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, seven runs and one walk. Owen Kolbinger threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Sawyer Anderson threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Jose Tobako went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kellen Graning went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Jackson Olmscheid went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Josh Grokruetz went 1-for-2. Owen Kolbinger earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carlson scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 10 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 0 (GAME #1)

(Special Note: I only have number for the Flyers, no names)

The Flyers defeated the Thunder in game in game one, backed by ten hits, including four doubles and good defense. This gave their pitcher great support, No. 27 started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave gave up four hits and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by No. 1, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. No. 11 went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. No. 27 went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. No. 22 went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. No. 9 went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. No. 3 went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he had scored two runs. No. 23 went 2-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and No. 20 earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Thunders starting pitcher was Keegan Hartfield, he threw three innings. He gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kade Wilkins threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Thunder offense was led by Brennen Pardino, he went 1-for-2 with a double. Trey Wibeto, Sam Birdsell and Keegan Hartfield all went 1-for-2.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 16 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 6 (GAME #2)

The Flyers defeated the Thunder in game two in five innings, they collected fifteen hits, including five doubles. This gave their pitchers a good deal of support, No. 9 started on the mound. He threw two innings, he gave up three hits, Six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. No. 1 threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by No. 27, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. No. 20 went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. No. 22 went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and No. 11 went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI. No. 2 went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. No. 3 went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. No. 1 went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Thunders starting pitcher was Matt Freeberg, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Snow threw one inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs and he issued three walks. Elliot Swanson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Thunders offense was led by Brock Snow, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Trey Wibeto went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, Matt Freeberg went 1-for-2, with a walk, stolen base and he scored a run and Hunter Howe went 1-for-2.

LITCHFIELD DRAGONS 9 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 8

The Dragons defeated the Irish, backed by nine hits, including a pair of big doubles. The was a 5-4 ball game in favor of Litchfield going in to the ninth inning, when both teams put four runs. Starting pitcher for the Dragons was Caden Besemer, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Owen Carlson threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jaxon Marquardt closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up four hits, four runs and a walk.

The Dragons offense was led by A. Estrada, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Bradley Larson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack McCann went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base.Calvin Jones went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Hunter Schultz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Connor Taber went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Caden Besemer earned a walk and he scored a run and Cam Baalson scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher was Carter Scanlan, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nathan Zander threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hit, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Irish offense ws led by Danny Reilly, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Gavin Miller went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Eddy Neu went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Noah Gindele went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Joey Gendreau went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jarrett Faue went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Marquardt had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nathan Zander went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Nick Jost went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored two runs.