Hickory Hill Boutique Hosts Fall Frenzy Market

RICE -- Local businesses are holding a Fall Frenzy Market Friday and Saturday as part of a collaboration. Just off of Highway 25, a few miles outside of town, the event is being hosted by Hickory Hill Boutique and features several vendors selling boutique goods.

Hickory Hill Boutique Owner Emily Lentner says it is a good opportunity to support small businesses.

We actually do this a couple times a year. It's a collaborative market. Every time is different. Different vendors stay with us, new vendors come in. Our main collaboration is Hickory Hill Boutique, Minted Twine Design, and the Funny Farm Aid. All of us local to the area with our own businesses that come together to reach out to other businesses to collaborate for these local market events.

Lentner says the event offers small businesses an opportunity to network and expand their markets.

I think the biggest thing is just the collaboration itself. Meeting new people, having the opportunity to expand your own businesses by meeting others and getting your product out there. Our following just gets bigger every time someone clicks like on a Facebook page. Or they order something for Christmas down the road because they saw a product they liked here.

They will have homemade soups, s'mores by the bonfire, and fall photographs by Joanna Mae Photography. The event runs Friday until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.