Heroes Among Us: Local Artist Donates Part of Poster Sales

ST. JOSEPH -- Artist Mary Bruno was inspired after listening to Governor Tim Walz's State of the State speech earlier in April.

"I liked what he was saying," Bruno said. "He’s not only saying really smart things, but he’s really articulate. There were a few little quotes that made me think, ‘that would look really great on a poster.”

The St. Joseph letterpress printer and owner of Bruno Press soon got to work, designing a colorful poster people could hang in their windows. Bruno reread Walz's speech for inspiration, settling on the line, "We are resilient people with a deep reserve of courage, optimism and grit."

Bruno is already printing more of the posters, as the first run of 85 sold out quickly. Each poster sells for $25, with $10 donate to support food support for area residents.

As a working artist, Bruno says she hasn't always had the time or financial means to help those in need, and she's thankful she's able to do it now.

"I'm doing pretty well," she said. "So I thought, I'm going to do these posters, and if people dig them, I'll donate a part of each sale. Well, I sold out of the first round of posters, so I've got $900 to give. And that makes me really, really happy."

To learn more about Mary Bruno and Bruno Press, visit her website.

