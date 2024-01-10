Here’s a Great Opportunity to “Paint the Town” in Minnesota

America is hooked on Reality television shows. And I’m not really thinking of “The Real Housewives” type shows, I’m thinking of the cooking and creating shows.

Get our free mobile app

No matter what your interests are, there’s probably a reality type show for you. I’ve got a nephew who is now a blacksmith because he saw it on TV, and it looked like something he wanted to try.

Everything from home remodeling to tattooing has at least one show dedicated to the topic. Most of the shows are taped well in advance of their air date so they can be edited for the time slot allotted to them.

If you’ve ever wanted to watch a “reality type show” in person, this may be just the thing for you. “Art Battle Minnesota” is coming up on Friday January 19th in Bloomington.

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash loading...

You can watch as artists create in 3 rounds of competition. Each round will last 20 minutes each and open materials will be used by the artist for their creation.

Photo by Andrian Valeanu on Unsplash Photo by Andrian Valeanu on Unsplash loading...

At the end of the night, all the newly created pieces will be auctioned off and the crowd will help crown the champion of the event.

Photo by Ari He on Unsplash Photo by Ari He on Unsplash loading...

This is an all-ages event, so if you have an artistic child or grandchild, this may be a great event for them. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For ticket information click here. The event will be help at The Fair on 4 on South Ave. In Bloomington. The doors will open at 7, and the painting action starts at 8.

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night

Minnesota's Ten Tallest Buildings





