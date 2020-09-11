Help Others By Eating Cake At Jule’s Bistro

HAVE A SLICE OF KINDNESS CAKE

I spend a lot of time downtown at Jule's Bistro. It's where I go to find inspiration to write stories, de-stress after work, schedule appointments...you name it. It's my go to place in the middle of the day to refresh and refuel. It's my place to meet up with friends, to check out beautiful artwork from area musicians.

This year has been difficult for all businesses, and some businesses are getting really creative in trying to find new ways to make things work; not just for there own businesses, but for everyone that is struggling. The non profit community has suffered tremendously; so Donella and her staff put their heads together to figure out a way to help those non profits.

Which leads us to the creation of "The Kindness Cake" Campaign. Yesterday I was talking with Owner Donella Westphal and learned about their new Kindness Cake Campaign.

Each week, Jule's Bistro is going to feature a brand new, never before made gourmet cake, and sell slices of it for $20. $13 of each slice sold will go to a local non profit. This month Anna Marie's Alliance will be receiving the funds, and the cake is a delicious strawberry vanilla cake, with white frosting and topped with real flowers; edible rose pedals.

Each month, you can stop for a new never before made slice of cake, and help a local non profit during these difficult times.

I interviewed Donella a few days ago, and you can listen to the interview about this new campaign, by clicking on the player below.