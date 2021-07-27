Guilty Plea in High-Profile Minnesota Hit and Run Case

Get our free mobile app

Walker, MN (KROC-AM News) - A northern Minnesota man is scheduled to be sentenced in September for killing his young niece while driving drunk.

28-year-old Anthony Goose yesterday pleaded guilty to a criminal vehicular homicide charge through a plea agreement that will result in the dismissal of another count of the same crime and a misdemeanor charge for driving with a revoked license. The Cass County Attorney's Office previously filed notice with the court that prosecutors intended to seek an aggravated sentence in the case.

The rural Walker man was arrested on May 2nd after he ran over and fatally injured the 1-1/2-year-old girl while backing his SUV out of the driveway at the family's home. Witnesses told investigators that it appeared Goose was intoxicated and that he was aware that he had run over the child when he sped away from the scene. One of the witnesses indicated they tried to stop him from leaving by standing in the road and waving his arms.

Goose was located a short time later at a nearby residence and was arrested. Court records say a preliminary breath test put his blood-alcohol-concentration at above .12.

His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for the afternoon of September 7th.

