Guilty Plea From Man Who Shot Waseca Police Officer

Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man who shot and critically wounded a Waseca police officer in January today pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges.

37-year-old Tyler Janovsky entered the guilty pleas to the first-degree attempted murder charges this morning. A third count of attempted murder and a firearm-related charge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 18th.

Janovsky was arrested after Waseca Officer Arik Matson was shot in the head the night of January 6th. He and other officers were responding to a suspicious person report when they found themselves being fired at by a man who had climbed on the roof of a garage.

After emerging from a coma, Officer Matson has made remarkable progress but his family says he still faces a long road ahead in his recovery. They recently reported he is dealing with significant challenges performing some of the everyday tasks of living as he continues undergoing rehabilitation at a facility in Nebraska.

