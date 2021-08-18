GRRL Libraries Offer Quarry Park Parking Passes for Checkout

WAITE PARK -- If you have a Great River Regional Library card you are now eligible to check out a parking pass for Quarry Park for free.

The Stearns County Parks Department worked with the GRRL system to provide two passes to each library branch in the county.

The passes are good for up to seven days and are on a first-come-first-served basis. Each library will have two passes to be checked out at a time.

The pass will have an expiration date printed on it and is to be placed on your vehicle's dashboard. When the pass expires, you're asked to recycle it.

The parks department is working to make Quarry Park more accessible by providing the passes at no cost.

Passes can be checked out at branches in Albany, Belgrade, Cold Spring, Kimball, Melrose, Paynesville, Richmond, St. Cloud, Sauk Centre and Waite Park.

Day passes normally cost $5.00 per vehicle per day or $20.00 for the annual sticker.

