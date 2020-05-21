Greatest Twins Team Bracket Final: 1991 vs 1987 [PODCAST, POLL]

Which is the greatest Twins team of all time? We are asking baseball fans in Central Minnesota to answer that question with a series of polls.

Our top seed, the 1991 Twins, went from worst to first to win the franchise's second World Series title in five seasons. The rotation features Jack Morris (18-12, 3.43), Scott Erickson (20-8, 3.18) and Kevin Tapani (16-9, 2.99), while the lineup boasts Kirby Puckett (.319, 15 HR, 89 RBI), Chili Davis (.277/29/93) and Kent Hrbek (.284/20/89).

The 1991 Twins defeated the 1969 club by a vote of 88% to 12%, while the 1987 team topped the '65 team 79% to 21%.

Our #3 Seed is the World Champion 1987 Twins, featuring pitchers Frank Viola (17-10, 2.90), Bert Blyleven (15-12, 4.01) and, um, Les Straker I guess (8-10, 4.37). The legendary lineup includes Kirby Puckett (.332/28/99), Kent Hrbek (.285/34/90) and Gary Gaetti (.257/31/109).

TALE OF THE TAPE: (1991/1987)

Starting Pitchers

Game One:

Jack Morris 4.3 WAR (18-12, 3.43) vs Frank Viola 8.1 WAR (17-10, 2.90)

Game Two:

Kevin Tapani 6.8 WAR (16-9, 2.99) vs Bert Blyleven 4.4 WAR (15-12, 4.01)

Game Three:

Scott Erickson 4.4 WAR (20-8, 3.18) vs Les Straker 2.2 WAR (8-10, 4.37)

Game Four:

Morris vs Viola

Game Five:

Tapani vs Blyleven

Game Six:

Erickson vs Straker

Game Seven:

Morris vs Viola

BULLPEN

CLOSER:

Rick Aguilera 2.4 WAR (2.35, 42 SV) vs Jeff Reardon 0.7 WAR (4.48, 31)

SETUP:

Mark Guthrie 0.4 WAR (4.32 ERA) vs Juan Berenguer 2.0 WAR (3.94 ERA)

Carl Willis 1.9 WAR (2.63 ERA) vs Keith Atherton 0.1 WAR (4.54 ERA)

CATCHERS:

Brian Harper 2.0 WAR (.311/10/69) vs Tim Laudner -0.4 WAR (.191/16/43)

FIRST BASE

91 Kent Hrbek 2.7 WAR (.284/20/89) vs 87 Hrbek 4.0 WAR (.285/34/90)

SECOND BASE:

Chuck Knoblauch 2.9 WAR (.281/25 steals/.351 OBP) vs Steve Lombardozzi 1.3 WAR (.238/8/38)

THIRD BASE:

Mike Pagliarulo 2.7 WAR(.279/6/36) vs Gary Gaetti 2.4 WAR (.257/31/109)

SHORTSTOP:

91 Greg Gagne 2.5 WAR (.265/8/42) vs 87 Gagne 3.9 WAR (.265/10/40)

LEFT FIELD:

91 Dan Gladden 0.8 WAR (.247/6/52) vs 87 Gladden 1.2 WAR (.249/8/38)

CENTER FIELD:

91 Kirby Puckett 4.3 WAR (.319/15/89) vs 87 Puckett 4.2 WAR (.332/28/99)

RIGHT FIELD:

Shane Mack 5.0 WAR (.310/18/74) vs Tom Brunansky 2.5 WAR (.259/32/85)

HERE'S OUR PODCAST BREAKING DOWN THE MATCHUP: