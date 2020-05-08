Greatest Twins Team Bracket: 1987 vs 2019

Which is the greatest Twins team of all time? We are asking baseball fans in Central Minnesota to answer that question with a series of polls.

Our #3 Seed is the World Champion 1987 Twins, featuring pitchers Frank Viola (17-10, 2.90), Bert Blyleven (15-12, 4.01) and, um, Les Straker I guess (8-10, 4.37). The legendary lineup includes Kirby Puckett (.332/28/99), Kent Hrbek (.285/34/90) and Gary Gaetti (.257/31/109).

The #6 2019 Twins "Bomba Squad" includes pitchers Jose Berrios (14-8, 3.68), Jake Odorizzi (15-7, 3.51) and Michael Pineda (11-5, 4.01). The lineup includes five players with 30 or more home runs, highlighted by Nelson Cruz's 41.

