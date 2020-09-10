Granite City Lumberjacks Schedule Released

The Granite City Lumberjacks have released the schedule for their upcoming season. The Lumberjacks will be playing their 14th season in 2020-21.

The 'Jacks will open the season with a home game against Willmar on October 3rd, the first of four straight games at Armadillo Deck Arena to open the season. Granite City will host North Iowa for a pair of games on October 9th and 10th, then will match up with Willmar October 17th.

The Lumberjacks will play a 39-game regular season that is scheduled to wrap up on March 13th.