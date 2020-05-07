Governor: South Dakota Open for Tourism

RAPID CITY -- As states continue to make their own path when it comes to battling COVID-19, the governor of neighboring South Dakota says her state is open for tourism.

Governor Kristi Noem says they'd prefer if people plan their trips for July, after their scheduled peak in June, but she understands that families are looking for things to do.

Mt. Rushmore is open, they'll be some changes where maybe some public bathrooms in different areas will be closed up or there'll be changes to how some businesses are open and serving the public.

Noem drew criticism early on in the crisis for not shutting the state down.

As of Wednesday South Dakota health officials were reporting less than three-thousand COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.