Gophers Pick Up Key Win For Tourney Hopes

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat #11 Purdue 73-69 Tuesday night at Williams Arena. The win gives Minnesota a 19-11 overall record, including a 9-10 mark in the cutthroat Big Ten Conference.

Purdue held a brief lead early in the first half, and clawed their way to a 54-54 tie with 8:34 left in the second half, but never got on top of Minnesota.

The Gophers were led by Amir Coffey's 32 points, while Jordan Murphy added 13 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Carsen Edwards led the Boilermakers with 22 points, but shot just 7-31 from the floor, including 3-15 from three-point range.

The Gophers will wrap up the regular season at Maryland Friday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.