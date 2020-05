MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is taking an unpaid week, along with about 200 other leaders in the university system in response to the budget crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joan Gabel announced the furloughs earlier this month.

Fleck confirmed Thursday on a video conference call with reporters he's taking part.

Fleck's 2020 salary is $4.6 million.