Goodwill Has Some ‘Minnesota-Themed’ Halloween Costume Ideas

UNDATED -- If you're looking for some creative last minute Halloween costume ideas, how about one with a Minnesota theme. Goodwill stores have come up with a list of suggestions, including: "Gray Duck", "Green Giant", the "Juicy Lucy", "Paul Bunyan", or the "Spoonbridge and Cherry" to name a few.

Goodwill partnered with local illustrator Ann Ryan to bring to life these Minnesota icons as DIY Halloween costumes.

They also have a personality test to see which local idea you should create.

Also, after Halloween is over, Goodwill is collecting candy donations in partnership with "Soldiers' Angels Treats for Troops. You can drop off your leftover candy at any of their stores from November 1st through November 4th.