Golf Qualifier Coming to Blackberry Ridge [PODCAST]

Sartell's Blackberry Ridge will be hosting an unofficial qualifying event for the Korn Ferry Golf Tour August 1. Korn Ferry bought the tour from Web.com and changed the name. The Korn Ferry tour is like the minor leagues for golf. Brainerd Lakes Tour Showcase Founder and Executive Director Ron Sanders is the organizer of this event. Ron says about 50 to 60 percent of the PGA tour players spend some time on the Korn Ferry tour before getting their tour card.

Getty Images

The Event in Sartell is the first step for those who have aspirations of being a pro golfer. The cost to enter the event at Blackberry Ridge is $150. Those that do well could play in the 4-day unofficial Korn Ferry Tour event hosted by Craguns in Brainerd August 19-22. The winner of the 2-day competitive event on the Craguns Dutch course on August 21 and 22 would win $12,500. The entry fee for the 4-day event at Craguns is $800. Ron says the Craguns event could be a regular on the Korn Ferry tour if another event drops off. Hear my conversation with Ron Sanders below.

Ron Sanders has a history of creating golf events in Minnesota. He started the 3M Championship which has turned into a regular stop on the PGA tour. Ron is a 77-year old retired Wireless Communications Executive.

If you are a 4-handicap or better and would like to sign up for the Sartell Blackberry Ridge qualifying event August 1 contact Blackberry Ridge Golf Pro Brock Swanson at 320-257-4653.