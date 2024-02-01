Go Back In Time With This Timeless MN Retailers Cookie Recipe

THE SWEET TASTE OF DAYTON'S

Dayton's Department Store sure has marked their place in history, with so many innovative ideas, and understanding that they needed to change along with the times. Their presence is still here today, as we can see with the Dayton's logo from 1968 has been brought back to life with their creation of Target Stores. Target now has a line of activewear that features the 1968 logo that we are all so familiar with.

REMEMBER THE 8TH FLOOR?

Dayton's was THE place to shop when I was a kid. If you went to Dayton's you knew you were getting something special.

There were lots of memorable things about Dayton's and one that has popped up for many, I saw on Dayton's Facebook page. A shopper remembers the 8th floor of Dayton's in the cities being all decorated at the holidays, and their incredible Gingerbread Cookie recipe. Eventually, Dayton's in downtown Minneapolis turned into Macy's who continued the tradition through 2016.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash loading...

GINGERBREAD COOKIE RECIPE

Someone had posted a newspaper clipping of the Marshall Field's Gingerbread Cookie recipe from Dayton's, and she said that she and her mother would follow the recipe and make the delicious cookies every Christmas Holiday.

YUM YUM YUM!

I thought I would go ahead and share the recipe with you now; so you can have a couple of practice runs before next Christmas. This recipe makes about 1 1/2 dozen cookies.

Ingredients

3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons of shortening

3/4 cup of sugar

3/4 cup molasses

2 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

4 cups of flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream together shortening and sugar

add molasses

Add eggs one at a time, creaming thoroughly until well-blended

Add vanilla

In separate bowl

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon and cloves.

Gradually add flour mixture to cream mixture until combined

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap

Refrigerate for one hour

To Shape & Bake Cookies

Remove the dough from the bowl in thirds.

Place on a floured work surface

Sprinkle dough with flour

Roll out to 1/4 inch thickness

Cut out desired shapes

Place on an ungreased cookie sheet

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until edges are slightly browned

Cool on pan for 10 minutes

Remove to a wire rack to cool completely

Decorate baked cookies with icing.

Store in an airtight container

ICING?

The icing to use wasn't listed in the article, so I guess this one is on you. Enjoy making these cookies. Hopefully, you can get a hint of what the past tastes like.

