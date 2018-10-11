Girls Soccer Playoff Schedule- Thursday, October 11th

All six St. Cloud Metro Area girls soccer teams begin their respective playoff pushes on Thursday night, with four of the six teams hosting playoff games in the area.

SECTION 8A

#S6 Rocori @ #S3 Apollo 4 PM

#S7 St. John's Prep @ #S2 Cathedral 5 PM

#N5 Fergus Falls @ #N4 Alexandria 7 PM

#N8 Crookston @ #N1 Bemidji 7 PM

#N6 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy @ #N3 East Grand Forks 5 PM

#N7 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley @ #N2 Detroit Lakes 7 PM

#S5 Little Falls @ #S4 Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 PM

#S8 Melrose @ #S1 Sartell-St. Stephen 7 PM

SECTION 8AA

#6 Elk River @ #3 Moorhead 5 PM

#7 Tech @ #2 Rogers 5:30 PM

#5 Buffalo @ #4 Brainerd 7 PM