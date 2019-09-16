Get Your Pet Micro-chipped Free This Saturday!

SAVE THE DATE

Come celebrate National Responsible Pet Ownership Day on Saturday, September 21st at Grey Face Rescue & Retirement, located at 7316 Ridgewood Road, Saint Cloud, Minnesota 56303.

WHAT'S HAPPENING

The event is FREE and takes place from 11am to 3pm. Activities include:

Live music

Exhibitors

Presentations by Companions Forever Pet Cremation Service, Companions Animal Hospital and HealthSource Chiropractic of St Cloud North

A breed parade

Kids activities

A Food truck

Guests will receive a FREE “Central Minnesota Animal Care Guide” to take home. Also, as supplies last, each guest will receive a swag bag filled with give-a-ways from our exhibitors and sponsors.

50 FREE MICROCHIPS!

Grey Face Rescue & Retirement is giving away 50 FREE microchips! Animals must show proof of rabies in order to receive a free microchip.