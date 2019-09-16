Get Your Pet Micro-chipped Free This Saturday!
SAVE THE DATE
Come celebrate National Responsible Pet Ownership Day on Saturday, September 21st at Grey Face Rescue & Retirement, located at 7316 Ridgewood Road, Saint Cloud, Minnesota 56303.
WHAT'S HAPPENING
The event is FREE and takes place from 11am to 3pm. Activities include:
- Live music
- Exhibitors
- Presentations by Companions Forever Pet Cremation Service, Companions Animal Hospital and HealthSource Chiropractic of St Cloud North
- A breed parade
- Kids activities
- A Food truck
Guests will receive a FREE “Central Minnesota Animal Care Guide” to take home. Also, as supplies last, each guest will receive a swag bag filled with give-a-ways from our exhibitors and sponsors.
50 FREE MICROCHIPS!
Grey Face Rescue & Retirement is giving away 50 FREE microchips! Animals must show proof of rabies in order to receive a free microchip.