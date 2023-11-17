Get Relief: ‘Yoga For Suicide Loss’ Class This Saturday- Survivor’s Day

This Saturday is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day; a day to remember your loved one who has died by suicide.

Vigil To Remember Teenage Cancer Fundraiser Stephen Sutton Getty Images loading...

NOT JUST ANY YOGA

There are people every day suffering from loneliness and pain; they don't share their pain of losing someone special because it was a suicide. There are other people who attempted to end their life, and are alive; dealing with the consequences of their actions. Life can be overwhelming, and that's why Lauren is doing something about it; by providing a platform for recovering from their loss. everyone who needs to deal with grief, loss, worry, and loneliness.

Get our free mobile app

Lauren Murphy Lauren Murphy loading...

Lauren Murphy of HeartForwardYoga.com will be conducting this special 90-minute class. Lauren states on her website that yoga helped manage her anxiety and was a conversation partner for her grieving. In 2022, she completed her 200-hour teacher training through the Devanadi School of Yoga and Wellness.

Yoga For Suicide Loss

Saturday, November 18th, 2023

2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

The Studio

701 W. St. Germain St.

Suite 201 & via Zoom

You will be able to join Lauren for this special 90-minute class. Some of the things you will learn include:

Asana (Yoga poses)

Journaling

Pranayama (Breathwork)

Meditation.

BEGINNERS WELCOME -BRING A MAT

You are welcome to bring a photo of your loved one for an altar that will be created to honor them. You will be able to take your photo home with you after the class. You are asked to dress comfortably for movement, but there is no dress code. Lauren recommends dressing in layers as you may start with a sweater and then not need it once you start warming up.

You are encouraged to bring a yoga mat with you as well.

The cost of the class is $30. Financial assistance is available if you need it. Please contact lauren@heartforwardyoga.com. You can Venmo: @heartforwardyoga.

To register, please click on the link below:

https://www.heartforwardyoga.com/event-details-registration/yoga-fir-suicide-loss.

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies