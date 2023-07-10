Get Ready For Some Northern Lights This Week In Minnesota

GET READY FOR SOME GREAT VIEWING

There is something so special about seeing the northern lights. I don't know that my sons have ever had the chance to see them the way I did when I was a kid growing up on a farm in Princeton. I'm hoping that this Thursday might be the night that they get to see them in full force.

NORTHERN LIGHTS VIEWABLE THIS WEEK ACROSS MANY STATES

According to many articles, including one from USA Today, the Northern Lights will be visible in many states this week, and it appears that this Thursday might be our best chance to get a glimpse of nighttime magic.

The best time to see the northern lights is typically between 10 pm and 2 am, so if you can stay up late enough to see them, and have the time to drive out to a remote location away from the city and street lights, you won't believe how incredible the viewing can be.

BEST TIME TO SEE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS THIS WEEK

If weather permits, we should be able to see the northern lights tonight through Thursday evening, with the strongest viewing expected around Thursday evening according to the aurora forecasters at The University of Alaska.

HOW DO YOU KNOW IF YOUR SEEING THE NORTHERN LIGHTS?

I know this sounds ridiculous, but I promise...YOU WILL KNOW. The northern lights are just a variety of brilliant lights in the nighttime sky and can appear in so many different ways. Sometimes it looks like you are looking through a kaleidoscope; sometimes it looks like a giant is taking a flashlight and shining it across the sky.

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS TO SOMEONE WHOSE NEVER SEEN THEM?

As a matter of fact, that's a great question. If you've seen the northern lights, how would YOU describe them to someone who has never seen them before?

