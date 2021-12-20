GAME DAY PREVIEW: Vikings Visit Bears Tonight in Chicago

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to make it two straight wins when they face the Bears tonight at Soldier Field in Chicago in Week 15 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (6-7) are coming off a 36-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, December 9th in Minneapolis The Bears (4-9) lost to the Packers 45-30 last Sunday in Green Bay.

Get our free mobile app

Injury Report

For the Vikings, wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) is listed as 'questionable.'

The Bears don't have any players listed on their injury report for tonight's game.

Matchup History

The Vikings and Bears have faced each other 120 times in the regular and postseason, with Minnesota leading the series 61-57-2. The Vikings and Bears split their matchups last season, with the road team winning each game. The two teams will meet again on January 9th in Minneapolis.

And this from Vikings.com...

Most teams have four games remaining, meaning it will be a mad dash to the finish line as playoff pictures ger sorted out in the coming weeks. (The Chargers and Chiefs have three remaining after playing Thursday). The Vikings are 6-7 and are among five NFC teams with that record who are battling for the final Wild Card spot. Minnesota will probably get into the dance if it is able to win out, but three wins might also be enough to get into the postseason.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay Packers (11-3) defeated Baltimore yesterday Minnesota Vikings (6-7) at Chicago tonight Chicago Bears (4-9) vs. Minnesota tonight Detroit Lions (2-11-1) defeated Arizona yesterday

Playoff Picture

The Vikings are in the ninth spot in the NFC, and would miss the playoffs if the season ended today -- however, they are just two spots back, as the top 7 teams advance to the postseason, and a win tonight would lea-frog them past New Orleans and Washington into that final 7th spot with three games to go.

The Bears are farther back in the NFC's 15th spot with a 4-9 record.

The Odds

The Vikings are 6 point favorites against the Bears tonight.

The Broadcast

The game is set to kickoff at 7:15 PM CT. (TV: ESPN, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born