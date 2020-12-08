THANK YOU 'MIXIN IT UP' GLUTEN FREE BAKERY

I was on Facebook the other day and saw that Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery in Sauk Rapids has a tree filled with envelopes with gifts inside. If you spend $25 at the bakery, you can pull one of the envelopes. Bring it back in Between January 1st and January 31st to collect your gift! How Fun is that!!!! It inspired me to have some fun with this idea at home with my kids.

Photo by Jessi Brinkman, Mixin It Up

FUN WITH FAMILY

You can do this for the people that you are spending the holidays with. Since we won't be having a big gift exchange with our family this year, I thought, I'll fill my tree with envelopes and play a game with my kids. They'll have to spend at least a full hour with me.

BE CREATIVE

So here's my idea. I'm going to get a bunch of envelopes and fill them with different things. Since my kids are adults, I thought maybe things like lottery tickets and cash in some of them. $5....$20...Value Connection certificates to their favorite restaurants. Some of them will just be certificates like...Give Mom a Hug....or Get Your Free hug from Mom....Get a kiss from Mom...etc. Things to make them laugh.

I haven't decided how to do this yet. Should we roll dice for the envelopes and whoever gets doubles gets to draw an envelope until they are all gone? Maybe everyone should get to grab ONE envelope from the tree, and then we'll play a game for the rest. Hopefully everyone will end up with some fun stuff.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO WITH THIS GAME?

Would have numbers in the envelopes that line up with something you have in a special gift bag? or would you just have the gift in the envelope? Send me your holiday tree gift ideas to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.