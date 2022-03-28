BENJAMIN DUANE HYLDEN

Benjamin Duane Hylden was given a 5% chance of living after a terrible car accident that crushed his face and body when he was just 16 years old. Ben was a promising basketball star when the accident happened, and something else happened to Ben that would change his life forever. If you've ever experienced a terrible tragedy, you won't want to miss this incredible event that is coming to our area this weekend.

A GLIMPSE OF HEAVEN CHANGED HIS LIFE

Ben says he was given 'a glimpse of heaven' and shares his story of hope and inspiration to help others overcome obstacles in their lives. Ben is so inspirational that he has now become a professional motivational speaker and is the author of a book called, "Finding Faith in the Field."

Pastor Bill Marshall and Dr. Marnie Fischer will be joining me today at 10:40 am on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON to discuss this incredible man's journey, and discuss his upcoming event in Princeton that you are invited to.

EVENT DETAILS

Ben Hylden will be speaking at the First Congregational Church in Princeton on Sunday, April 3rd, at 11 am. The event is FREE and open to the public. Free will offerings will be accepted.

A light lunch will follow the event, plus you will be able to meet Ben for a Q & A and get an autographed copy of his book while you are there. If you are in need of inspiration or know of someone that needs to be lifted up, make plans to bring your family and friends to this amazing event. There will also be door prize drawings for Minnesota Twins tickets, Coyote Moon Grill dinner tickets, Bonanza gift certificates, Subway gift certificates, Princeton Golf gift certificates, and Bremer Bank novelties.

If you would like to claim your seats today, you can register at ComeMeetBen.com.

If you have any questions about this event, you can call Pastor Bill Marshall at 320.282.1552, or Dr. Marnie Fischer at 320.224.3365.

