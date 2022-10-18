GET YOUR BOOKS AND HELP THE LIBRARY

Do you love books? This might be your big chance to stash up some great reading material for the long winter season and save some big bucks on some awesome selections.

The St. Cloud Friends of the Library will be holding their 'Fall Bag of Books' sale for three days this week.

BOOK SALE DATES THIS WEEK

The first sale will be held on Thursday, October 20th, from 4 - 8 pm. The second sale will be on Friday, October 21st, from 10- 5 pm, and the last day of the book sale will be on Saturday, October 21st, from 10 am to 1 pm.

On Thursday and Friday, you will be able to get bags of books for just $5, and on Saturday, those bags of books will be just $3.

The sale will be held in the big Mississippi Room at the St. Cloud Public Library located at 1300 West Saint Germain Street in St. Cloud.

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO FROM THE PURCHASE OF THESE BOOKS?

The St. Cloud Friends of the Public Library organization was created to help fund programs, events, and collections for the library. The team is staffed with over 70 volunteers, who dedicate their time to supporting these ever-important services and events for people in our community.

WANT TO HELP?

There are many ways you can help the library. You could become a volunteer; you could make a monetary donation, or donate books, CDs, movies, records, or even audiobooks to the library that are in good to excellent condition. To learn more about getting involved, click HERE now.

