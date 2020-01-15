Former Obama Advisor, Valerie Jarrett, To Speak in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- You are invited to attend a free breakfast on Monday. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Breakfast and Day of Service is being held at the River's Edge Convention Center.

The keynote speaker is Valerie Jarrett who was the longest-serving senior advisor to President Barack Obama.

Organizer Debra Leigh says families are encouraged to bring the kids.

There's going to be an amazing King's Kids Room, so there will be separate programming for kids from Kindergarten through the 5th grade.

Every child who attends will go home with a free book.

Organizer Desiree Clark says there will be an onsite service project for everyone who attends that will benefit the homeless and others in need in our community.

If you'd like to bring with you items to also include in the bags we've been collecting items.

First responders and veterans will be recognized during the program.

Doors open and 7:30 a.m. and the event runs until 10:30 a.m.

The breakfast is free, but you are asked to sign-up ahead of time.

Sponsors include CentraCare, Granite Equity Partners, Anderson Trucking, St. Cloud State University Foundation, Central Minnesota Community Foundation, Lee and Vicki Morgan, and the city of St. Cloud.