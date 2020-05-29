Former Minneapolis Police Officer Charged With Murder

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has officially been charged in the murder of George Floyd.

He has been charged with 3rd-degree murder. We are in the process of continuing the review the evidence, there may be subsequent charges later.

Freeman says Chauvin has also been charged with manslaugher. He says as for the other officers involved in the incident.

I'm not going to speculate the other officers, they are under investigation. I anticipate charges but I'm not going to get into that.

The charging complaint will be available later Friday afternoon. Freeman says this is the fastest their office has ever charged a police officer.

Chauvin was arrested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension earlier Friday.