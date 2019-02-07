Former Avon Marine Owner Dead After Traffic Stop in Illinois

Stearns County Booking Photo

ROCKFORD, ILL -- The former owner of Avon Marine, who was wanted in Stearns County on felony theft and theft-by swindle charges is dead after a traffic stop in Rockford Illinois.

The Illinois State Police confirm to WJON that 56-year-old Randy Pierson was stopped by police on Highway 20 near Rockford shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. During the traffic stop, Illinois State Police say Pierson drew a gun and the officer who stopped him fired several rounds, none of which hit Pierson. The Winnebago County Coroner says Pierson died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have been looking for Pierson since his failure to appear for sentencing almost two years ago, for more than a dozen theft charges after allegedly swindling customers out of thousands of dollars in cash and property at his marine business.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Avon Marine, randy pierson, Rockford Illinois
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top