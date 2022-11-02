Can you believe it is already November? Where did the year go? Here in Minnesota it is about to be hunkering down season. The time of year where we can go outside, there are plenty off outdoor activities. But when the temps hit those below zero negatives we usually find ourselves hunkering inside and finding something to do to avoid the cold.

Get our free mobile app

Watching favorite Holiday or Christmas shows are definitely one way to do that and for some of you, it might even be a family tradition to watch a few of these shows around the holiday season. Just in case you better make sure you know ahead of time, which network you can find this years favorites.

I did the leg work for you already and here is what you can expect per network:

NBC;

November 24th - 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 8am Central Time (can also be seen on Peacock)

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Returns To New York City Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images loading...

November 29th - Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City 8pm Central Time

November 30th - 90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center 8pm Central Time & Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas comes Around 9pm Central Time

December 1st - (New film for 2022) Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas 7pm Central Time

December 20th - MOVIE: Illumination presents: Dr. Suess' The Grinch (2018 version) 7pm Central Time

December 23rd - How the Grinch Stole Christmas (original from 1966) 7pm Central Time

Christmas Eve December 24th - It's a Wonderful Life (Movie) 7am Central Time

New Years Eve December 31 - Miley's New Year's Eve Party 9:30pm Central Time

Get our free mobile app

ABC:

November 27th - Mickey Saves Christmas 6pm Central Time, Olaf's Frozen Adventure 6:30pm & The Wonderful World of Disney: "Magical Holiday Celebration 7pm

December 1st - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town 7pm Central Time & CMA Country Christmas 8pm Central Time

December 8th - The Wonderful World of Disney: "Frozen II" 7pm Central Time

World Premiere Of Disney's "Frozen 2" Getty Images for Disney loading...

December 13th - Mickey Saves Christmas 7pm Central Time, Olaf's Frozen Adventure 7:30pm, Disney Prep & Landing 8pm & Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice 8:30pm

December 20th - Another chance to check out Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town 7pm Central Time

Christmas Eve December 24th - The Wonderful World of Disney: "Home Alone" 7pm Central Time

Christmas Day December 25th - Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 9am Central Time

New Years Even December 31st - Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 7pm Central Time

CBS:

November 24th - The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS 8am Central Time

November 25th - Frosty the Snowman 7pm Central Time & Frosty Returns 7:30pm

The Rabbit Hole via YouTube The Rabbit Hole via YouTube loading...

November 29th - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 7pm Central Time

December 11th - National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years 7pm Central Time

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked

Mansion on the Market in St. Cloud Looks Like a Hallmark Movie Set