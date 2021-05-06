Foley’s Compost Site Left Trashed, Authorities Looking For Info

FOLEY -- Authorities are searching for more information after Foley's compost site was left trashed last week.

As a result, the City of Foley announced they'd be closing the compost site so that public works can clean up the trash that was left behind.

According to the city's Facebook page, they've received many calls as to why the site closed down. They wrote, "the picture below explains why."

The photo shows a large amount of garbage including electronics, mattresses, bedding, plastics and various other items that are not acceptable at the compost site.

They reminded the community that the site is only for compostable material and it's 'not a dump'.

They're looking for more information that could lead to the person or persons who vandalized the area. If you know anything, you're asked to contact the Foley Police Department at 320-968-0800.

They wrote, "We're sorry for the inconvenience. We're sorry that the actions of one person (or several people) have caused us to temporarily close the compost site."

There's still no word on when they'll be able to reopen the site to the community. Nothing has been officially announced on their Facebook page or website.

Tri-County Crime Stoppers shared Foley's Facebook post and wrote, "this is sad. If you know the parties responsible you can report it anonymously to us at Crime Stoppers."

