Foley Students, Staff Exposed to COVID-19

FOLEY -- Students and staff at Foley Public Schools may have been exposed to COVID-19. According to a message sent Monday from Superintendent Paul Neubauer, a person who has tested positive for the virus was in the district last Thursday and Friday.

The district learned of the diagnosis today.

Neubauer says the person did have contact with students and staff. Because there is no way to know the level of exposure to individuals, school leadership has canceled all activities and closed school buildings until further notice. Additionally, all childcare and food services are suspended.

Neubauer says the district is staying in touch with the Minnesota Department of Health.