Foley Students Spread Kindness Through Chalk Art

If you were in the Foley Public School area early this week you might have noticed some brightly colored sidewalk segments. The students at Foley Elementary School decorated them using sidewalk chalk as part of a kindness campaign.

The name of this project was Spreading Kindness Through Chalk. It was initiated by a high school student who had seen the project done elsewhere and thought it would be a good thing for Foley to participate in as well. The students drew pictures and wrote uplifting messages of kindness across the sidewalk. There were unicorns, people holding hands, wishes for people to "have a good day", hearts, smiling faces, and kids working together to create some awesome art.

See the kindness artwork in the photos below, and in person at Foley Elementary School. It will be there until Mother Nature washes it away, but the message of kindness and positivity will stick around.