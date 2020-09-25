Five Less-Lame Halloween Celebration Ideas

Okay. The CDC says Trick or Treating is NOT a good idea this year. I'm going to listen. We are all in this together. However, it doesn't mean I have to agree with the alternative ideas they came up with in their office as a good idea for replacing this fun activity. I decided to figure out some fun things to do on my own. Adapt it to fit your family.

IDEA 1: HALLOWEEN PINATA'S

Photo by Bee Felten-Leidel on Unsplash

Put up a Piñata in your garage. Let the kids dress up, move the cars out of the way, and let them start swinging. It might take them a little bit of time to take turns to break it open, but it will take some time, they can dress up, laugh at each other, and when the candy and treats spill out all over the garage floor, they can fight over who gets what. Sounds fun to me!

IDEA 2: SCARY MOVIE OUTSIDE ON THE HOUSE

So this is a fun idea right? You can decide how scary you want to make it. If you've got little kids, maybe you want to keep it chill; Maybe a Scooby Doo movie; Maybe something like retro: Back to the Future. Maybe you've got some older teens that really like the spooky movies. It's your house...your projector...your yard. It's your call. Have at it.

Photo by Sudan Ouyang on Unsplash

IDEA 3: MAKE YOUR OWN HAUNTED HOUSE OR HAUNTED GRAVEYARD

This could be really fun. When I was a kid, my parents had a birthday party for me that was Halloween themed. My friends still talk about it today. My Dad dressed up as a ghost, my Mom was the witch giving the tour, my little brother was a baby ghost that appeared in a mirror. We had kittens as baby monsters in a box, and grapes in a box with spaghetti as monster guts. YES! My parents are awesome!

IDEA 4: HAVE A SCAVENGER HUNT

We always do it at Easter... We hide eggs all over the yard or house. Why not have pumpkins all over the backyard with clues in them to some magnificent prize at the end? Yea! Do IT!

IDEA 5: RECREATE A SCARY SCENE IN THE BACKYARD

This would be too much for me...but for those on the dramatic side of things, you could totally have vampires, Frankenstein, whatever tickles your fancy.