First Store Of Iconic MN Coffee Company Closing Its Doors
CARIBOU COFFEE
31 years ago, owners Kim & John Puckett opened up the very first Caribou Coffee location on France Avenue in Edina. Now, the very first location that started one of my favorite coffee chains in the Midwest is going to be closing its doors.
FIRST CARIBOU COFFEE IN EDINA CLOSING ITS DOORS
According to the article, this location kicked off 400 locations nationwide. However, there have been 8 closures of Twin Cities locations, even as new smaller Bou's have opened up here in central Minnesota.
HISTORY
Caribou Coffee opened at the location on December 14th, 1992, and is now one of the nation's largest coffee shops. I didn't realize that Caribou Coffee has supported a passion for 'premium;' 100% clean label beverages, as well as real ingredients, no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives! I didn't know any of that. All I know is that I love their coffee; which also offers 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees and espressos!
WHY THE CLOSURES?
According to an earlier article, the closers that Caribou has been experiencing stem from COVID-19, where there were staffing shortages and it was a difficult time for the company.
