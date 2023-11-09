First Store Of Iconic MN Coffee Company Closing Its Doors

CARIBOU COFFEE

31 years ago, owners Kim & John Puckett opened up the very first Caribou Coffee location on France Avenue in Edina. Now, the very first location that started one of my favorite coffee chains in the Midwest is going to be closing its doors.

Get our free mobile app

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

FIRST CARIBOU COFFEE IN EDINA CLOSING ITS DOORS

According to the article, this location kicked off 400 locations nationwide. However, there have been 8 closures of Twin Cities locations, even as new smaller Bou's have opened up here in central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

HISTORY

Caribou Coffee opened at the location on December 14th, 1992, and is now one of the nation's largest coffee shops. I didn't realize that Caribou Coffee has supported a passion for 'premium;' 100% clean label beverages, as well as real ingredients, no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives! I didn't know any of that. All I know is that I love their coffee; which also offers 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees and espressos!

WHY THE CLOSURES?

According to an earlier article, the closers that Caribou has been experiencing stem from COVID-19, where there were staffing shortages and it was a difficult time for the company.

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Quiz: Do you know your state insect? Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state. Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale