FEMA Testing New Nationwide Presidential Alert System Wednesday

UNDATED -- We're all going to get an alert on our cell phones Wednesday from President Trump, but there's no need to be alarmed. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission are going to be conducting the first-ever nationwide Presidential-level Wireless Emergency Alert.

It will be sent at 1:18 p.m. our time, and you cannot opt out of it. It will be a message that says:

Presidential Alert: THIS IS A TEST of the Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.

The national test will use the same tone and vibration as with other messages like AMBER Alerts.

In addition, there will also be an Emergency Alert System test message on radio and television stations that will be sent at 1:20 p.m. our time.

This message will be similar to the regular monthly EAS test messages, which will interrupt programming for about one minute.