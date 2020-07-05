Family of Somali American Man Killed by Police Files Lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The family of a Somali-American man shot to death by police in Eagan last summer has filed a federal lawsuit alleging the shooting was unjustified and the man was targeted because of his race.

Reports say Isak Aden's family filed the lawsuit Thursday seeking damages of more than $20 million.

Aden was killed July 2, 2019, during a standoff with police from multiple agencies. He held a gun to his own head at times during the confrontation.

According to a prosecutor's report, officers shot Aden after he picked up the gun, raised his arm and fired.