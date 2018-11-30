Extreme Stocking Stuffer Ideas From The North Pole
Does Santa fill your stockings with gifts and candy? Well...at my house...Santa's Stockings are one of the most sought after gifts at Christmas Time. I thought that maybe Santa would stop filling their stockings once they reached the age of 16...but he must think they're still pretty good kids...or at least still 'Kids At Heart."
WHAT GOES IN A CHRISTMAS STOCKING?
Is it just candy from the North Pole? Made by amazing elves in the candy making kitchen? Not at our house. We've found DVD's...Candy...Toothbrushes and toothpaste.
SANTA MAKES THE STOCKINGS COUNT
We've found Matchbox cars, Star Wars figures...Dragon Ball Z figures...Yugioh Cards, and Collectible Star Wars cards.
What will Santa bring this year? Drew's stocking might have a bottle of wine....a gas card, and a certificate to fix or update his current Iphone. Tanner's might include some Dragon Ball Z collectibles, some Yugioh Cards, maybe even some Barques Red Cream Sodas. Mason? Hmmmm...He's been a good boy this year as well. I'm thinking Santa might bring a gaming card, so he can download more of his favorite games? Maybe a poster or T shirt from one of his favorite bands? I really hope Santa stuffs a bunch of new socks and underwear to fill up the rest of the stockings.
EXTREME STOCKING STUFF IDEAS FROM THE NORTH POLE
The elves at Santa's workshop sent me an insider's peak at some ideas they had for this year.
GIRLS GLAM STOCKING STUFFER
Hair Bows
Jewelry
Shopping Certificates to their favorite stores
Lip Glosses
BOYS STOCKING STUFFERS
Matchbox Cars
Trains
CANDY & SNACKS
Food gift cards
THE COUNTRY MUSIC STOCKING STUFFER
Amazon Echo Dot
We Fest Passes
Itunes Gift Card for your favorite tunes
THE DE-STRESS STOCKING
A Massage Certificate
Bath and Body Products
Candles
Body Sponges & loofah
THE SMELL GOOD STOCKING STUFFER
Body and Bath products
Favorite perfumes or colognes
Body Sprays
Favorite Scented Shampoos & Conditioners
EXTRA'S
Don't forget that Lottery tickets of all kinds make great stocking stuffers!