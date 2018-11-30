Extreme Stocking Stuffer Ideas From The North Pole

Does Santa fill your stockings with gifts and candy? Well...at my house...Santa's Stockings are one of the most sought after gifts at Christmas Time. I thought that maybe Santa would stop filling their stockings once they reached the age of 16...but he must think they're still pretty good kids...or at least still 'Kids At Heart."

WHAT GOES IN A CHRISTMAS STOCKING?

Is it just candy from the North Pole? Made by amazing elves in the candy making kitchen? Not at our house. We've found DVD's...Candy...Toothbrushes and toothpaste.

SANTA MAKES THE STOCKINGS COUNT

We've found Matchbox cars, Star Wars figures...Dragon Ball Z figures...Yugioh Cards, and Collectible Star Wars cards.

What will Santa bring this year? Drew's stocking might have a bottle of wine....a gas card, and a certificate to fix or update his current Iphone. Tanner's might include some Dragon Ball Z collectibles, some Yugioh Cards, maybe even some Barques Red Cream Sodas. Mason? Hmmmm...He's been a good boy this year as well. I'm thinking Santa might bring a gaming card, so he can download more of his favorite games? Maybe a poster or T shirt from one of his favorite bands? I really hope Santa stuffs a bunch of new socks and underwear to fill up the rest of the stockings.

EXTREME STOCKING STUFF IDEAS FROM THE NORTH POLE

The elves at Santa's workshop sent me an insider's peak at some ideas they had for this year.

GIRLS GLAM STOCKING STUFFER

Hair Bows

Jewelry

Shopping Certificates to their favorite stores

Lip Glosses

BOYS STOCKING STUFFERS

Matchbox Cars

Trains

CANDY & SNACKS

Food gift cards

THE COUNTRY MUSIC STOCKING STUFFER

Amazon Echo Dot

We Fest Passes

Itunes Gift Card for your favorite tunes

THE DE-STRESS STOCKING

A Massage Certificate

Bath and Body Products

Candles

Body Sponges & loofah

THE SMELL GOOD STOCKING STUFFER

Body and Bath products

Favorite perfumes or colognes

Body Sprays

Favorite Scented Shampoos & Conditioners

EXTRA'S

Don't forget that Lottery tickets of all kinds make great stocking stuffers!