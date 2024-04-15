Additional Information

Health and Screening Fair at Whitney

Tuesday, April 16th from 9:00 AM to 12 PM

Free event, open to 50+ community!

Whitney Recreation Center. 1529 Northway Dr. St Cloud

Come to our Community Health Fair and find out information regarding your health state. We will have screenings and information on balance and falls, blood pressure, diabetes, memory, stroke risk, nutrition, mental health, etc.