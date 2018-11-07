Election 2018: St. Cloud City Council Races
ST. CLOUD -- Two incumbents and two newcomers have won spots on the St. Cloud City Council.
In Ward 1 incumbent Dave Masters has defeated challenger John Palmer 56 percent to 44 percent.
In Ward 2 incumbent Steve Laraway defeated challenger Liz Baklaich 54 percent to 46 percent.
In a bit of an upset in Ward 3 Paul Brandmire defeated incumbent John Libert 51 percent to 48 percent.
And in Ward 4 Mike Conway beat George Rindelaub 54 percent to 45 percent in a race for an open seat.