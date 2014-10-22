Election 2014: Benton County Commissioner District 2 [AUDIO]

SAUK RAPIDS -- WJON's preview of Election 2014 continues today with a look at the race for an open seat in Benton County's District 2.

Residents of Benton County's second district will have a new county commissioner after Joe Wollak decided not to run for re-election.

Businessman Denny Niess says he's a lifelong resident of Benton County and wants to help bring more businesses to Benton County to grow the tax base...

Farmer and Langola Township Board Chair Ed Popp says he'd also like to help attract more business development to the county and his experience in local government would be an asset on the board...

Nees says with Benton County ranking 6th in the state with the highest taxes, they need to work to attract businesses to the county to help offset the cost to residents...

Niess says he'd like to see Benton County hire a grant writer and economic development director. Popp agrees, and adds that it needs to be a combination of improving roads and attracting new businesses...

Both Niess and Popp want to work to clean up Little Rock Lake and lobby state lawmakers to attract bonding money and other state funds back to Benton County.