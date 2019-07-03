Easy Tips To Keep Your Dog Calm During Fireworks

HOW DOES YOUR DOG FAIR DURING FIREWORKS?

I haven't spent a 4th of July event with Gloria my Chug yet; so I'm not sure how she feels about fireworks. I have been outside while it's been thundering...and although the sound doesn't SEEM to bother her; she SURE doesn't like to go pee in the rain.

DO WHAT'S BEST FOR YOUR PET

If you KNOW you have a fearful dog, maybe this isn't the time for you to leave them behind. After all; they ARE family. If one of your children was deathly afraid of fireworks, would you drag them to the display? Would you leave them home along thinking the world was coming to an end? Just think of what might be running through your pups mind. It might be a good suggestion that SOMEONE just stay home with your dog, and continue the festivities afterwards. (Don't worry; Most households have at least ONE person that really doesn't want to go; let them stay back and save them from feeling guilty).

HOW TO KEEP YOUR DOG CALM DURING FIREWORKS TIP 1

So..YOU decided to stay home with your dog; Good person! All of sudden; you hear the fireworks. Your Dog hears the fireworks. What do you do? The best thing you can do is act normal around your dog. Be your happy cheerful self. If your dog comes to you, pet them and love on them. Cuddle them up. If however; they run and hide under a table; instead of going to them, you should ignore the activity and continue acting as if everything is normal. If they run to their crate, just check on them periodically.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR DOG CALM DURING FIREWORKS TIP 2

Keep your dog inside during fireworks. It is NOT a good idea to bring them to a fireworks display either. With all those people, the noise, the distractions, the actions from other peoples dogs...It's a recipe for possible disaster. Close the curtains, and turn the tv on or radio...at a normal volume that you might usually have it at. Also you can distract them by playing with them. Distractions are awesome.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR DOG CALM DURING FIREWORKS TIP 3

Get a soothing blanket to wrap them in. Better yet; Have you heard of Thundershirts? This helps a lot of dogs feel calm. They cost about $30. Get one before your local fireworks take place.

IF YOU TAKE YOUR DOG TO THE DISPLAY

Perhaps you are reading this; and you're already at the display. Here are a few things to keep in mind and watch for in your dog;

Yawning frequently

Panting heavily

Shaking

Licking it's lips

Drooling

Dogs who are showing any of these signs will need extra water. If you brought a water bottle, make sure to share with your pet; pour it out slowly so they can lap it up. Keep them on a leash and let them pace if they need to; it wiill help calm them. Maybe take them for a short walk.