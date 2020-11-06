Early Giving Now Open for Give to the Max Day

UNDATED -- Minnesota's annual day of giving is coming up. The 12th annual Give to the Max day is November 19th.

Give MN Executive Director Jake Blumberg says early giving is already underway.

Every day through early giving between now and November 19th every donation made in a 24 hour period will have a chance to have $500 added to it from one of our golden ticket prizes.

Blumberg says on Give to the Max Day there will be a lot of opportunities for your favorite non-profit to earn extra money.

And then on November 19th itself every 15 minutes a gift will have a chance to win a golden ticket. Every gift made between November 1st and November 19th is eligible to have $10,000 added to it at the end of Give to the Max Day with our super-sized golden ticket.

On the Give MN website, you can search for a specific organization that you want to donate to, look in a geographic area for non-profits you might want to support.

Last year Give to the Max Day raised over $21 million.