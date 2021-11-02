Duke “The Pirate” Is Looking For A New Home, Maybe Yours?

This morning we talked to Kate from the Tri County Humane Society about this week's adoptable pet, Duke "The Pirate". This pup is waiting to join a family and have a forever home. Maybe yours?

Meet Duke! This handsome guy came to TCHS due to his owners not having the time or space to care for him. Duke is very energetic and will need a family that has time to exercise him mentally and physically. An owner with knowledge on the Blue Heeler breed would be best.

Duke has lived with other dogs, cats, and children in the past and did pretty well with them but can be too fast and noisy for most cats. All introductions to new family members should be slow and proper; ask a staff member for detailed tips. Duke was said to be house/potty trained and crate trained.

He is not used to leashed walks as he had a very large yard to run around in, so he may need some additional leash training. Duke loves car rides! This pup is very treat motivated and intelligent and would do well with further obedience training. He knows commands such as "sit", "stay", and "come".

Duke loves to chew on Nylabones and rip the stuffing out of stuffed toys. He will need lots of entertaining toys to chew on in his new home. For dog supplies check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe- all proceeds go back to the animals in our shelter! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

”50