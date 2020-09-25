Dr. Morris; Vaccine By Christmas Could Happen [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He gave us his weekly update on Covid-19 at St. Cloud Hospital. Morris says they continue to see a slight increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations and an increase in those in their ICU. He says they are far from at capacity but because of the increase it could impact elective surgeons or non-emergency situations. Morris says they are still using the swab tests but hope to have the saliva tests available to them soon. Morris says the tests are considered similar in their effectiveness and accuracy. Listen below.

Clinical trials continue by many drug companies on a Covid-19 vaccine. Dr. Morris has been saying for months that a vaccine won't likely be available until early 2021. He told me today he has some hope that a vaccine could be available sooner which could put mass distribution a bit earlier which could be December of this year.

Dr. Morris says he is concerned that those who have recovered from Covid-19 could be more vulnerable because of a compromised immune system. He says getting a flu shot this year could really help keep people from potentially getting both Covid-19 and influenza.

