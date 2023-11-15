Do You Live In A Minnesota Community That is One Of The Top 100 In The Country

Do You Live In A Minnesota Community That is One Of The Top 100 In The Country

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Although I’ve only been living here for a few months, my wife and I realize Minnesota is a great place to live. And we’re not the only ones to notice, so did AARP. 

Get our free mobile app

They have put out their "Top 100 Communities To Live In" based on their Livability Index. And Minnesota had 16 placed in the Top 100. 

The Index breaks down the Cities into 4 Categories: 

Very Large- Population over 500,000 

Large- Population from 100,000 to 499,999 

Mid-Size- 25,000 to 99,999 

Small- 24,999 and under 

In the Very Large Community Category, Minnesota had 2 of the 25 with Ramsey County at #2 and Hennepin County at #6. 

Photo Credit: Google Street View
loading...

In the Large Community Category, our state did very well with 6 of the 25 Communities listed. St. Paul is #3, Rochester is #6, Minneapolis is #7. Coming in at #9 is Olmsted County, followed by Carver County at #22 and #25 is Scott County. 

Getty Images
loading...

The Mid-Size Category features 4 of the Top 25: 

#7- St. Louis Park 

#9- Roseville 

#11- Prior Lake 

#14- Shoreview  

Photo Credit: Google Maps
loading...

 And in the Small Community Division, also 4 from Minnesota are highlighted: 

#4- La Crescent 

#10- Falcon Heights 

#14- St. Anthony 

#19 Columbia Heights 

Photo Credit: Google Maps
loading...

These numbers were reached with AARP’s livability platform which uses a unique data-driven, web-based tool that measures every community and neighborhood in the U.S.  for key amenities and services that affect the quality of life in people of all ages in the areas of Housing, Transportation, Social and Civic Engagement, Health, Environment, as well as Educational and Economic Opportunities.  

The index used by AARP factors in 50 different sources of data. Some of the livability factors that are considered include monthly housing costs, opportunities for strong social connections, and the presence of age friendly plans that are available. In total, 61 indicators are used to measure each city, town and community.  

All in all, Minnesota is shown to be a good place to live, raise a family and enjoy a good quality of life.

 

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night

 

Filed Under: Best Places in Minnesota to Live, Best Places to Live
Categories: Articles, From Around Central Minnesota, health, National News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON