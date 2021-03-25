Do Good…Eat Cake…Change Lives

THE BEST WAY TO GIVE

Whoever thought that just one piece of cake could help so many? Jule's Bistro in downtown St. Cloud is at it again with their Kindness Cake campaign; but time is running out to enjoy this tasty creation.

Get our free mobile app

WHAT IS KINDNESS CAKE?

This month, Jule's Bistro is creating Kindness Cake to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota. The cake featured this month is described as a Strawberry Lemonade cake, with tangy lemon curd and sweet strawberries nestled between rich tasty cake layers, covered in matcha and vanilla cream cheese frosting and then topped with dried lemon slices, lemoncello almonds, crushed dried strawberries and vanilla macarons with matcha buttercream. What a mouthful!

HOW DOES IT WORK?

When you purchase a $20 piece of this one of kind, homemade cake, $13 of your purchase is set aside to support the work of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Minnesota. If you want, you can even stop by and purchase a whole cake for $136, which will provide them with over $83 in support.

If you or someone you know is having a birthday, take them out to Jule's for a delicious birthday breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, and surprise them with a gigantic piece of Kindness Cake.

Don't forget. You only have until March 31st to get a piece of this specific cake made especially for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Minnesota. In April, there will be a new one of a kind creation that will support another non profit in our area.

You can place your order by calling in, or just stop by and pick up your cake to go.

Enjoy!