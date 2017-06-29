Update: Division Street Reopens After Police Talk to Suicidal Man

ST. CLOUD - A section of Division Street near downtown St. Cloud was closed for about an hour Thursday night as police talked to a suicidal man.

WJON reporter Justin LaBounty says Division was closed from 8th Street to 12th Street. Also, 10th Avenue below the bridge was closed from 1st Street to 4th Street. Traffic was being rerouted around the area.

The incident began just before 8:00 p.m. Thursday. St. Cloud police say both roads reopened just before 9:00 p.m.